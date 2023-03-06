 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Interview | Bounce till 17,800-18,000 on Nifty possible, but record high unlikely in March, says this technical chartist

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 06, 2023 / 07:06 AM IST

Short coverings till 17,800-18,000 on Nifty look possible as record high selling from FIIs and the highest short position in the index, which is above 1.3 lakh contracts by FIIs, are set to reverse.

Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Wealth

“Looking at technical patterns on long-term charts (monthly negative divergence) and signals coming from the yield curve (inversion of 80 percent), this Nifty upmove looks like a retracement for next fall,” Sagar Doshi, the Head of Technical, Wealth Research at Nuvama Wealth and Investment says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Overall bounce till 17,800-18,000 is the maximum possible, but it doesn’t seem to surpass the new high, he believes.

Nifty CPSE and Nifty PSE sectors are one of the outperformers in recent times. A multi-year breakout from consolidation suggests that this sector will lead and remain an outperformer in the near future, says Sagar Doshi with over 13 years of research experience in equity, forex, and commodity markets.

Is the Nifty ready to surpass the record high in March?