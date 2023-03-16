IndusInd Bank shares tumble 3% post large deal

Shares of IndusInd Bank fell 3 percent on March 16 after a large deal took place on the bourses.

Around 7.35 lakh shares or a 0.13 percent stake exchanged hands on the bourses in a large deal, the buyer and seller of which could not be immediately identified by Moneycontrol.

The large deal took place at an average of Rs 1,011 per share, with a total deal value of Rs 74.37 crore.

The large deal also drove volumes in the counter as 64 lakh shares exchanged hands so far as compared to the one-month daily traded average of 36 lakh shares.

Vaibhavi Ranjan