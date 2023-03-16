 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndusInd Bank shares tumble 3% post large deal

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 16, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST

The stock has corrected around 13 percent in the past week.

Sumant Kathpalia’s reappointment as the lender's managing director and chief executive officer for an additional two years, instead of three, did not sit well with investors.

Shares of IndusInd Bank fell 3 percent on March 16 after a large deal took place on the bourses.

Around 7.35 lakh shares or a 0.13 percent stake exchanged hands on the bourses in a large deal, the buyer and seller of which could not be immediately identified by Moneycontrol.

The large deal took place at an average of Rs 1,011 per share, with a total deal value of Rs 74.37 crore.

The large deal also drove volumes in the counter as 64 lakh shares exchanged hands so far as compared to the one-month daily traded average of 36 lakh shares.