Indian markets may not outperform global peers in 2023: Goldman Sachs' Timothy Moe

Moneycontrol News
Dec 09, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Timothy Moe continues to remain optimistic about the Indian markets' prospects in terms of growth and earning

Timothy Moe, the chief Asia Pacific equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, believes that it will be tough for India to outperform global peers in 2023 as valuations of Indian stocks remain elevated amid rising interest rate hikes by the central bank.

While Moe maintains that the 'worst of inflation' could be over, he expects two more 25-basis-point rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI monetary policy committee hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent on December 7.

"So we think there still needs to be further tightening of monetary policy in order to make sure that inflation continues to subside," he said in an interview with CNBC TV18.

Meanwhile, Moe continues to remain optimistic about the Indian markets' prospects in terms of growth and earnings, in comparison to other markets in the region.

"The longer-term strategic prospects for India and for the Indian stock market are actually among the best, if not the best in Asia," he added.