 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

In five graphs: Are we cheering December PMI numbers too soon?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST

Nomura’s economists write that PMI numbers have been poor indicators of economic growth

(Photo by DEV ROY/Pexels)

Strong numbers reported for Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for December were cheered, but historically PMI readings have been poor indicators of economic growth, according to economists at Nomura.

They retained their below-consensus estimate for GDP growth at 4.5 percent year on year in CY23. The growth figure will moderate from 7.7 percent in CY22 because of spillovers from recession in developing markets (DM) and lagged effect of the domestic monetary-tightening policy.

Also read: The curious case of falling IIP and rising PMI

In their latest report, economists Aurodeep Nandi and Sonal Varma wrote, “we argue that PMIs are a poor indicator of GVA (gross value added) growth, and most of the post-pandemic trends have diverged from the PMI readings, especially in manufacturing”.

“Real economy data for November-December suggest that overall activity appears to have peaked around mid-2022, with consumption and the services sector lagging, while the industrial sector has fared relatively better,” they added.