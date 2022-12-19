 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In five charts: Is India in a multi-year bull market?

Asha Menon
Dec 19, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

In their latest report, DSP Mutual Fund’s markets strategy and economy team points to the factors favouring the domestic market

The researchers believe that the earnings growth will be strong because they see margins set to improve going forward. (Photo by Anna Nekrashevich/Pexels)

India is in a multi-year bull market with intermittent pullbacks and corrections, the latest report from DSP Mutual Fund has said. According to the fund house’s market strategy and economy team, the opportunities will be more in small- and mid- cap space, with valuations in largecaps having run up and consolidation likely in this segment.

“We see a lot of strength in the Indian markets because of its strong earnings growth, strong fundamentals and GDP growth that is stronger than other emerging markets (EM; India-EM GDP Growth differential is 3.6%). There is a clear-cut earnings-driven push towards India vis-à-vis other emerging markets, that’s why we see a multi-year bull market which may see some short-term time corrections,” said Ankita Pathak, product manager and economist at DSP Mutual Fund, and co-author of the report "The Navigator".

Strong earnings

The researchers believe that the earnings growth will be strong because they see the margins improving.

“After a sharp margin expansion in the Covid era that was driven by cuts in travel/ employee costs and administrative expenses, margins are drying away largely driven by high input prices and/ or high attrition rate. However, with input prices easing, margins are likely to improve hereon,” stated the report.