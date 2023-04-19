 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICICI Lombard Q4 net profit rises 40%. Here's what brokerages have to say

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has guided for a 102 percent combined operating ratio by FY25, which has brokerages divided

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has guided for a 102 percent combined operating ratio by FY25.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company posted a 40 percent on-year jump in net profit at Rs 437 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23, beating Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 394 crore. The company's net profit was at Rs 313 crore in the year-ago period.

The non-life insurer's total income in the fourth quarter came in at Rs 5,255.58 crore, a 13.3 percent on-year growth. The solvency ratio was 2.5 times, above the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.5 times.

Here's what brokerages have to say about the company and the stock  post-Q4 results:

Global research and broking firm Jefferies was positive but cautioned to watch for the impact of the rise in reinsurance cost under the EOM (expense of management) regime in FY24.