ICICI Lombard Q4 net profit rises 40%. Here's what brokerages have to say

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company posted a 40 percent on-year jump in net profit at Rs 437 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23, beating Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 394 crore. The company's net profit was at Rs 313 crore in the year-ago period.

The non-life insurer's total income in the fourth quarter came in at Rs 5,255.58 crore, a 13.3 percent on-year growth. The solvency ratio was 2.5 times, above the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.5 times.

Here's what brokerages have to say about the company and the stock post-Q4 results:

Global research and broking firm Jefferies was positive but cautioned to watch for the impact of the rise in reinsurance cost under the EOM (expense of management) regime in FY24.

The brokerage believes ICICI Lombard's stake sale and CEO succession may limit its re-rating potential. Factoring in the risks, the brokerage house retained its "buy" rating but cut the price target for the stock to Rs 1,560. Morgan Stanley was also positive about better-than-expected profit for the quarter, which it attributed to lower underwriting loss and higher investment income.

Buy EURINR; target of : 90.30 : ICICI Direct The brokerage firm has an "overweight" rating for the stock, with a target price of Rs 1,400, reflecting an upside potential of 26.8 percent from the April 18 close. Also Read: ICICI Lombard General Q4 profit rises 40% to Rs 437 crore UBS Securities has a cautious stance on ICICI Lombard. It said premium growth for the company was slower than the industry, while the combined ratio remained elevated. However, it was positive on the management's guidance to deliver a 102 percent combined operating ratio (COR) by FY25. Pricing that in, UBS Securities also gave a "buy" rating for the stock, with a price target of Rs 1,455. JP Morgan said ICICI Lombard's product mix will continue to shift towards the health segment following the investments in its distribution. In that segment, the company is likely to benefit from the health pricing cycle which remains strong considering medical inflation. However, JP Morgan also believes that the company will face competition in the motor insurance segment, while the property insurance and casualty insurance vertical is likely to deliver low profitability. The brokerage is also sceptical of the management's guidance of achieving a 102 percent combined operating ratio by FY25. The firm has given a "neutral" rating for the non-life insurer and slashed its target price for the stock to Rs 1,160.

