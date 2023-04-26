 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Rajesh Mokashi’s interference led to DHFL pratfalls for CARE Ratings?

Kaushal Shroff
Apr 26, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST

When team members differed from Mokashi's view on DHFL's AAA rating, even in the face of shoddy business fundamentals, Mokashi asked them to keep an 'open mind'

Last week, SEBI cracked down on Rajesh Mokashi, former MD and CEO of CARE Ratings, barring him from accessing any SEBI-registered entity for a period of two years.

Credit rating agencies (CRAs) have had a chequered track record in India, and the latest Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) order on the matter of DHFL has only added to this dismal picture.

Last week, SEBI cracked down on Rajesh Mokashi, the former managing director and chief executive officer of CARE Ratings, barring him from accessing any SEBI-registered entity for a period of two years. The order follows a trail of rating failures that have embarrassed CARE Ratings and cost it a pretty penny as well.

With its latest order, the market regulator has gone the extra investigative mile. Snippets of WhatsApp conversations between employees have been laid out in great detail, which exemplify how good intentions and steady judgment can often come undone under the glare of domineering interference from a senior professional. All in all, the SEBI order reveals how by pulling rank and authority, Mokashi unilaterally ran roughshod over the will of the rating committee and foisted his own rating despite outspoken opposition.

The steps leading up to the crisis