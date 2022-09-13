 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

How far will rice-export ban help?

Sep 13, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST

The Indian government has placed restrictions on rice exports–20% export duty on certain varieties and ban on exports of broken rice–to improve domestic supply because patchy rains have resulted in fall in production. But, according to Nomura, the export restrictions “current export restrictions may not necessarily improve the demand-supply situation materially, implying that there remains an upside risk to rice prices”. The brokerage believes there could be further curbs on the exports. “Rice accounts for ~4.4% of the overall CPI basket, thus we estimate a 5% increase in rice prices could lead to headline inflation rising by around 0.2pp,” wrote the analysts.

TAGS: #"anti-inflationary" efforts #export restrictions #inflation #MC Mini #Monsoon Watch #rice export
first published: Sep 13, 2022 01:41 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.