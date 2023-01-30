 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Why should you bet on PVR, Emami, and sell Max Financial Services for short term?

Jigar Patel
Jan 30, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST

Though Max Financial Services might look lucrative after a 33 percent up move in the current month whereas broader market almost remained negative. But one needs to be cautious and look at the bigger picture.

It was truncated, but the week ended January 27 has been one of a rough ride for the bulls on Dalal Street. The Nifty remained in the red for the past three consecutive trading sessions and Friday came like a doomsday with the index breaking the supports at 17,775 - 17,750 and, eventually, closing with a loss of over 2 percent near 17,600.

We observed a trend move on the downside during the week. The upside resistance was at 18,200 and the index turned precisely from there and now we have a confirmed breakdown below 17,775. The breakdown has a shape that resembles a bearish flag pattern and if this works then we might see the targets of 17,200 – 17,000 in the coming few weeks. The pattern will get negated only above 18,200. The view is clear that till the time 18,200 is not taken out, we are in a sell-on-rise mode.

The Nifty Bank index took most of the beating since the index was down by more than 5 percent during the week and almost retested the 40,000 mark. Previously we had a view that below 41,500 the index can go down towards 40,000 but that might act as psychological support. A similar kind of movement was witnessed since the support of 40,000 is still not broken.

Going ahead a breach of the same might intensify the selling pressure that the index might be heading toward 38,000 mark. On the upside; resistance is placed at 41,500 for the time being.