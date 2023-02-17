 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | TVS Motor, Siemens, APL Apollo Tubes may fetch 13-16% return in short term

Vidnyan Sawant
Feb 17, 2023 / 06:17 AM IST

TVS Motor Company prices are nearing an all-time high, which demonstrates the strong upward momentum of the stock. The stock in the latest week has given a breakout from the downward slopping channel which suggest a reversal and a continuation of prior uptrend.

On a weekly timeframe, we can spot that the prices in the latest week have given a breakout from the downward slopping channel which suggests an impending reversal to the upside.

The Nifty on the weekly charts has given a positive breakout of the Inside bar candlestick pattern, which is a bullish reversal pattern. Momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index), plotted on the weekly timeframe is sustaining above 50 which shows presence of positive momentum.

The Nifty has immediate resistance placed at 18,265 (multiple touches) followed by 18,700 - 18,887 (life time high) levels. The downside support for the index is placed at 17,650 (2-week low) followed by 17,353 (swing low).

Based on the overall trend and indications from indicators, we infer that a move beyond 18,265 is likely to spark further bullish momentum till the life highs.