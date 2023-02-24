 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Linde India, Finolex Cables, Sonata Software can give healthy returns in short term?

Vidnyan Sawant
Feb 24, 2023 / 06:33 AM IST

Linde India's correction post April 2022 was structured, with no signs of a Lower Low, Lower High formation. The stock recently broke out of an Inverse Head and Shoulder pattern, signaling a potential reversal and continuation of the prior uptrend.

Representative image.

Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital

On the weekly timeframe, it can be observed that the prices are currently trending within a downward-moving channel, and there has been a recent reversal in the direction towards lower channel support.

Furthermore, the Nifty is presently trading at three-week lows, indicating a formation of a Bearish Hikkake candlestick pattern. The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index), plotted on the weekly timeframe, is sustaining below 50, indicating a lack of positive momentum in the prices.

The immediate resistance for the index is positioned at the psychological level of 18,000, followed by 18,265, which has previously served as a significant resistance level with multiple touches. The downside support for the index is situated at 17,353, which is a swing low, followed by the key support level of 17,000.