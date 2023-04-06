 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | KEI Industries, Varun Beverages, Larsen & Toubro may fetch 13% return in short term

Vidnyan Sawant
Apr 06, 2023 / 06:45 AM IST

Varun Beverages is currently trading near its life-high which tells that the stock already is in strong momentum. The recent breakout of the Rounding Bottom pattern confirms continuation of the prior uptrend.

Stocks

Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital

On the monthly timeframe of Nifty Index, after experiencing three consecutive months of negative returns, the previous month has formed a Doji candlestick pattern. This suggests a sense of indecisiveness in the market following a four-month downtrend. The recent low of 16,828.35 in the Nifty aligns closely with the lows observed in September and October 2022, thereby making it a significant level of support to monitor going forward.

On the weekly timeframe, the Nifty has exhibited a notable price action development after a span of 17 weeks. Specifically, the index has closed above the prior week's high, forming a higher high and higher low pattern. This upward momentum was observed after a bounce from the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level, which was calculated based on the prior advance from 15,183.40 in June 2022 to the high of 18,887.60 in December 2022.

On the daily time frame a classical breakout of the double bottom pattern can be witnessed around the same levels mentioned above. The breakout is confirmed as it is accompanied by a Gap. The 20-day SMA (simple moving average 17,216) have also been surpassed which acted as a variable resistance to the prices.