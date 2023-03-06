 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Here's why you should buy Suprajit Engineering, RITES for short term

Sameet Chavan
Mar 06, 2023 / 06:48 AM IST

Suprajit Engineering has been bucking the trend from the beginning of February month. It has been moving steadily after forming a strong base around Rs 320.

The market closed the week on a positive note, procuring 0.74 percent from its previous week's closure and the Nifty settled a tad below the 17,600 level. The upsurge in the Adani group companies after the block deal has its rub of effect on the PSU banks, eventually spreading the cheer in the broader markets.

From a technical perspective, the recent price action could be seen as constructive development for our markets as the index witnessed a modest recovery from the 200 SMA (simple moving average - 17,404) and made a strong closure on the daily time frame.

As far as levels are concerned, 17,500 is now likely to be seen as the immediate support zone, while the sacrosanct support lies around the 17,350-17,400 zone, coinciding with the 200 SMA. On the flip side, the bearish gap of 17,770-17,800 is expected to act as the sturdy hurdle for the Nifty in a comparable period.

Going forward, we remain sanguine and would advise the traders to utilize the dips to add long position in the index. The participation from the high-beta banking space has provided the much-needed impetus and is likely to continue in the near term.