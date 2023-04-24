Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on Mahindra Holidays and Trent for short term

The markets took a breather after three weeks of sustained rally, when the benchmark index witnessed a cool-off from the higher grounds. Overall, it has been a decent week where the bulls opted to take some money off the table. However, the broader market had a splendid move that kept the momentum for the market participants. Amid profit-booking, the Nifty50 index corrected just over a percent and settled the week ended April 21 a tad above 17,600 levels.

The market movement was very much in line with the in-house expectation after the strong rally and to be considered healthy from a technical point of view. Technically speaking, amid the price-wise correction in the market, the chart structure construes optimism, and it is highly anticipated to continue the cheerful run in the upcoming week.

As far as levels are concerned, till the index firmly withholds the pivotal support of 17,500, there is no sign of caution in the market. While on the higher end, 17,700-17,800 holds stiff resistance and a decisive move beyond which could trigger the next leg of rally in the comparable period.

Going forward, we remain sanguine with the current momentum and would advocate the traders to utilize the dips to add long positions in the index.

Osho Krishan is the Senior Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One.