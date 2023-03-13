 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on Cipla, Cummins India for short term

Sameet Chavan
Mar 13, 2023 / 07:07 AM IST

The entire capital goods space has been bucking the trend in recent challenging times and Cummins India specifically is completely on a roll.

The Nifty50 ended a tad above 17,400 with a weekly loss of a percent. The sell-off was triggered as the Nifty failed to cross a key technical level of 17,800, which is the 61.8 percent retracement of the recent down move. However, considering the recent positive development and head start to the week, we were of the view that Nifty would surpass the hurdle to reclaim 18,000. Now, with two back-to-back weak sessions, the momentum is again in favour of the bears.

Despite this, we remain a bit hopeful and expect important levels to remain unbroken in the current week; especially after seeing prices showing resilience around the 200-SMA (simple moving average - 17,434) and forming a key technical pattern known as ‘Bullish Hammer’. It would however be very early to jump to any conclusion and considering the recent volatility, traders should ideally wait for the trend to establish.

In such a scenario, Friday's low of around 17,320 would be seen as immediate support followed by sacrosanct support at February's swing low of 17,250. On the flip side, the bearish gap left around 17,570 – 17,600 should be considered an immediate hurdle.

In our sense, instead of swaying on both sides of the trend, traders should ideally prefer staying light on positions and keep accumulating quality propositions in a staggered manner.