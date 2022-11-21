 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Here's why should bet on Sterlite Technologies, Biocon for short term

Sameet Chavan
Nov 21, 2022 / 06:07 AM IST

Sterlite Technologies has managed to traverse the key moving average of ‘200-day SMA’ (simple moving average) with some conviction after a long time, which construes a strong technical development.

With the weekly closure, the Nifty snapped its four weeks of winning streak and settled a tad above the 18,300 level on November 18. It had been a lacklustre week for the market participants as the follow-up buying was clearly missing to uplift the market, and this resulted in a lull movement in the benchmark index.

Global concerns over rising inflation have led to mixed action, mirroring which the market remained tentative at the higher levels.

On the technical front, the structure remains upbeat. As far as levels are concerned, the bullish gap of 18,100-18,250 is likely to provide a cushion to any intra-week blip, and it is highly anticipated that the dip would augur well for the bulls.

On the flip side, 18,450-18,500 is a significant hurdle for the bulls, and any decisive breach above the same could only trigger a fresh round of rally in the market. Meanwhile, the market awaits some trigger points to have an upsurge, and in the meantime, the index is expected to remain in the mentioned range.

We remain sanguine with the uptrend and would advocate the traders to utilize the dips to add long position in the index. Also, despite the lethargic moves in the index throughout last week, some of the individual pockets kept buzzing.

Hence, we expect some interesting moves to unfold in a larger pool of stocks, which is likely to provide better opportunities for momentum traders.