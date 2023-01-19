 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks: Here is why you should bet on UPL, Tata Steel, Coal India for short term?

Kunal Shah
Jan 19, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

Tata Steel has given a strong breakout from multiple resistance zones with a sharp surge in volumes. The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) has given a positive crossover and surpassed the level of 60, which confirms the buy signal.

The Nifty index has broken out strongly from a falling wedge pattern, which is a bullish reversal pattern. The bulls regained control and surpassed the 18,100 barrier on January 18, demonstrating strong momentum. The index remains in a buy-on-dip mode with support at 17,900, where fresh Put writing has been witnessed. The index's next immediate resistance stands at 18,200, and a breach will see sharp short-term movement toward 18,500-18,600 levels.

The Bank Nifty remained volatile before ending around the day's high on Wednesday. On the daily chart, the banking index has closed above the 50-day exponential moving average (42,350). The momentum indicator has entered a bullish crossover. Furthermore, the index has remained above the 200-day moving average. On the higher end, a resistance is visible at 42,500, and a rally may come upon a decisive breakout above the 42,500 mark.

Here are three buy calls for short term:

Tata Steel: Buy | LTP: Rs 122.45 | Stop-Loss: Rs 115 | Target: Rs 133-137 | Return: 12 percent

The stock is trading in a strong uptrend with higher high and higher low formations intact on the daily chart. The lower end of the range has visible support at Rs 1,150, and the potential upside targets are Rs 133-137.