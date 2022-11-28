 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Here is why you should bet on NLC India, Infosys in short term

Sameet Chavan
Nov 28, 2022 / 06:18 AM IST

For the Nifty, 18,600 and 18,750 are the next levels to watch out for, above which the path to the next milestone of 19,000 unfolds

The Nifty saw its highest weekly close when it ended the November 25 session at 18, 513, rising more than one percent for the week.

Through all the turbulent moves during the year, we have maintained a strong optimistic bias around key support zones. Now, when the bulls are in cruise control, we remain sanguine on the near-term outlook.

The banking index and the Sensex have already entered uncharted territory and it’s just a matter of time before the Nifty follows suit.

As far as levels are concerned, 18,600 and 18,750 are the next levels to watch out for, above which the path towards the next milestone of 19,000 unfolds.

The “buy-on-decline” strategy continues to pay rich dividends and should be continued.

The immediate support zone is in the vicinity of 18,400– 18,300, whereas the actual base shifts higher towards 18,100. As long as the Nifty manages to defend this territory, there is no reason to worry for.