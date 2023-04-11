 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Brigade Enterprises, Surya Roshni, Just Dial may fetch 10% return in short term

Nandish Shah
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:45 AM IST

Surya Roshni has broken out on the daily chart to close at highest level since October 2021. It has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the daily chart.

Nandish Shah, Senior Derivative & Technical Analyst at HDFC Securities

Nifty continued its upward journey for the sixth day in a row on the back of strong global cues. At close, Nifty was up by 25 points at 17,624. From the low of March 28, 2023, Nifty has witnessed a rally of more than 700 points in the span of just 6 trading sessions.

In the process, the Nifty reversed its recent short term downtrend and also closed above the 200-day EMA (exponential moving average) which is currently placed at 17,517. Moreover, Nifty also managed to close above its 11 and 20-day EMA which is currently placed at 17,352 and 17,325 respectively.

Indicators and oscillators like RSI (relative strength index), MFI (money flow index), MACD (moving average convergence divergence) and DMI (directional movement index) have turned bullish on the daily chart of Nifty. Weekly RSI has also given bullish crossover on the Nifty weekly chart, which adds strength in the current upswing of the Nifty. US bond yields and Dollar Index have been in to bearish trend recently, which augers well for the equity markets.