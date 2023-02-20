Hot Stocks | Bet on UltraTech Cement, sell Manappuram Finance for short-term returns

After an intense tug-of-war throughout the week ended February 17, the Nifty settled around 17,950 levels, procuring nearly half a percent from the previous week's closure.

The lack of follow-up buying nullified the breakout attempt, and we fell back in the same zone from where we had started. However, the recent price action could be seen as constructive development for our markets as the index is hovering above the sloping trendline and has also attempted to transcend the sturdy hurdle of the 18,000 mark after two weeks of consolidation.

As far as levels are concerned, we remain hopeful till the sacrosanct support of 17,800-17,700 is firmly withheld. On the flip side, sustenance above 18.000 could only bring the cheer back in the market, while on the higher end 18,200 is likely to be the sturdy wall in a comparable period.

We remain sanguine with the up trend and would advise the traders to utilise the dips to add long position in the index.

Sameet Chavan is the Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One Ltd.