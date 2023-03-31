 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Action Construction Equipment, JK Lakshmi Cement, Shivalik Bimetal Controls can return 11-15% in short term, here's why

Vidnyan Sawant
Mar 31, 2023 / 07:01 AM IST

The ratio charts of JK Lakshmi Cement against benchmark Index Nifty is rising which illustrates the clear outperformance of the stock.

Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital

On a weekly timeframe, the Nifty index has formed an Inside Bar candlestick pattern which illustrates decrease in the volatility of the prices.

The current position of the index is at the 50 percent retracement level of the prior upward movement from 15,183 in June 2022 to 18,887 in December 2022. This indicates that the index is experiencing a bearish trend.

The prices have sustained below the 20-week SMA confirming a bearish undertone of the prices. Momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) on the Weekly timeframe is falling and has sustained well below the 50 mark reflecting lack of positive momentum in the prices.