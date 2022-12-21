 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Honeywell bullish on India, sees growth across infra, energy transition, automation

PTI
Dec 21, 2022 / 09:23 PM IST

Honeywell India President Rajesh Rege said that India looks to be a brighter spot in the global economic landscape based on GDP data that is coming from experts.

(Representative image: Reuters)

Industrial technology firm Honeywell is bullish on the Indian market and sees growth opportunities across segments mainly infrastructure development, energy transition projects, automation etc in the country to drive growth, a top official of the company said on Wednesday.

Honeywell India President Rajesh Rege said that India looks to be a brighter spot in the global economic landscape based on GDP data that is coming from experts.

According to the Reserve Bank, the real GDP growth for 2022-23 is projected at 6.8 per cent with the third quarter at 4.4 per cent and the fourth quarter at 4.2 per cent, with risks evenly balanced. Real GDP growth is projected at 7.1 per cent for the first quarter of 2023-24.

Rege, however, expressed concern about the rupee devaluation.

"I see India as an opportunity. I see India having growth. I am not concerned. One area that could have been better is the slide in the rupee that we had," he said.

Honeywell has a business of around USD 1 billion in India which includes the sales generated from the Indian market and excludes export services.