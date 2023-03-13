 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta shares gain despite delay in stake sale

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

The Indian government may put a plan to sell part of its stake in Hindustan Zinc on hold unless the company calls off the nearly $3 billion cash acquisition of two Vedanta Group subsidiaries, as per a news report.

HZL’s move to acquire the international zinc assets of Vedanta was a bit puzzling from the start because it was unclear if the government supported the move

Despite the news that the stake sale in Hindustan Zinc might be put on hold, shares of the metal company and Vedanta Resources, which owns more than 64 percent in the company, gained around 1 percent each on March 13.

At 9:24am, shares of India’s largest integrated zinc producer were trading at Rs 305.6, up 0.3 percent, on the BSE. In the past one year and year-to-date, Hindustan Zinc’s stock has given a negative return of 3 and 5 percent. Vedanta shares were up 1.2 percent at Rs 283.25 on the BSE.

The Indian government may put a plan to sell part of its stake in Hindustan Zinc on hold unless the company calls off the nearly $3-billion cash acquisition of two Vedanta Group subsidiaries, Reuters said, citing a senior government source.

