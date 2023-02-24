GuruSpeak | Joy Chakraborty’s journey from building bio-toilets to trading algos

Creating a successful business requires knowledge, funds, persistence and self-belief. The same goes for trading. Many traders with a high level of knowledge and funds are unsuccessful because they lack persistence and self-belief. Joy Chakraborty, a Raipur-based trader, achieved business success in his second year of engineering by constructing bio-toilets as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission. But he fell flat in his second venture, which was a wake-up call for him. With family support and guidance from a mentor he...