Gujarat PSUs dividend policy: Bonanza for minority shareholders?

Abhishek Mukherjee
Apr 27, 2023 / 04:21 PM IST

The state government has mandated a minimum of 30 percent of net profit, or 5 percent of net worth, whichever is higher, to be a minimum level of dividend declared for shareholders.

Gujarat announces new policy on dividend, bonus shares

The Gujarat government’s recently announced policy for minimum dividend distribution and bonus shares for its state public sector undertakings (PSUs) gives greater clarity to minority shareholders and will improve the firms’ attractiveness for investors, analysts said.

Besides, the directive will force the state PSUs to put their idle cash to good use, they added.

The seven listed Gujarat government PSUs were among the top performers on Dalal Street on April 26, with Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd and Gujarat Mineral Development Corp Ltd surging as much as 20 percent.

