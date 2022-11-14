 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Growth in IT hiring to moderate going forward, says Info Edge CEO

Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 01:22 PM IST

Hitesh Oberoi the CEO and Managing Director of InfoEdge said that hiring in the IT sector is beginning to stabilize and said that after seven quarters of unprecedented growth,he expects growth in IT hiring to moderate going forward.

Hitesh Oberoi, the chief executive officer and managing director of Info Edge in an interview with CNBC TV-18 talked at length on the state of hiring in IT and non-IT sectors and shared his views on the company's second quarter results. Excerpts from the interview:

IT hiring will get back to a more normal kind of phase, it's not showing up in numbers it is still going very strongly. Could you describe what happened and how are things looking now in the third quarter?

The last seven quarters or so have been fabulous the company has grown at growth rates we've never seen before  but things are beginning to stabilize on the IT front a bit, attrition rates are coming down at companies and you know some companies may have also over hired and therefore we expect growth in IT hiring to moderate going forward.

On the other hand, the non-IT market continues to be on fire and many sectors are benefiting with the economy opening up after the Covid pandemic and that part of the business has shown 40-45 percent of the total business for us because IT had grown handsomely over the last seven-eight quarters while non-it companies were pretty much shot for business but that's beginning to change and now IT companies are slowing down in terms of hiring growth but non-IT companies continue to hire because business is back with a bang.

In the non-IT space which are the sectors which are doing the best ?

Pretty much all the sectors are doing well, tourism, travel, hospitality you know banking, financial services, insurance, retailing, real estate, construction so almost all non-IT companies. Telecom is back because of 5G so you know we are seeing pretty much action across the board in non-IT, healthcare and education also been really solid.