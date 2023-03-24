 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O trading: Govt's STT hike leaves traders confused

Shailaja Mohapatra
Mar 24, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST

STT on the sale of options has been hiked to Rs 2,100 on a turnover of Rs 1 crore against an earlier levy of Rs 1,700

In the Finance Bill 2023, which was passed by Lok Sabha on March 24, securities transaction tax on sale of F&O contracts was hiked by up to 25 percent. But, the quantum of the hike has created confusion among traders.

As per the amendments, STT on the sale of options has been hiked to Rs 2,100 on a turnover of Rs 1 crore against an earlier levy of Rs 1,700. This indicates a 23.5 percent hike.

On sale of futures, the tax has been hiked by to Rs 1,250 on a turnover of Rs 1 crore against an earlier levy of Rs 1,000. This indicates a 25 percent hike.

Essentially, STT on sale of futures has been hiked from 0.01 percent to 0.0125 percent and in case of options it has been hiked from 0.017 percent to 0.021 percent.