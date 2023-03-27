 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Gold slips over 1% as equities gain, investors assess banking risks

Reuters
Mar 27, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST

Spot gold was down 1.4% at $1,950.05 per ounce as of 1107 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 1.6% to $1,951.20.

Gold prices slipped on Monday as a rebound in equities dented the metal’s safe-haven appeal, while investors evaluated steps taken by authorities to calm fears of a crisis in the global banking system.

Spot gold was down 1.4% at $1,950.05 per ounce as of 1107 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 1.6% to $1,951.20.

A buyer for Silicon Valley Bank’s deposits and loans helped shares in European lenders mount a partial recovery, sending gold further below the $2,000 mark breached last week.

”After kissing the psychological $2,000 level last week, bears exploited this resistance to attack. Appetite for the precious metal has also been dampened by a stabilising dollar and mixed signals on monetary policy from the Fed,” said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.