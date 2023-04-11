 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Price Today: Fall in US bond yields makes bullion attractive for investors

Sayantan Sarkar
Apr 11, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

Gold prices on COMEX are expected to remain volatile this week ahead of the US inflation data and could hold its support level of $1,984 per ounce, says Prithvi Finmart’s Manoj Jain.

Gold prices rose in international and domestic markets as the yields on US Treasury bills declined, lifting demand for the precious metals, analysts said.

A fall in bond yields makes gold more attractive for investors.

The ten-year yields have slipped 1.60 basis points to 3.40 percent, which is pressurising the US dollar and supporting gold prices, said Praveen Singh, currencies and commodities analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

A weaker dollar makes commodities such as gold and silver cheaper for holders of other currencies, lifting demand for the metals.