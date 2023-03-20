 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godawari Power up on board approval for Rs 250 crore buyback plan

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

On March 18, the board of Godawari Power & Ispat approved the plan to buy back shares worth up to Rs 250 crore, through the tender offer route.

Shares of Godawari Power & Ispat are up over a percent as the company’s board on March 18 approved a share buyback plan of Rs 250 crore through the tender offer route.

At 9:17 am, shares of the company were trading 0.7 percent higher at Rs 391 on the BSE. From Rs 341.65 on February 27, the stock has risen to a high of Rs 393.35 today.

The company’s stock is up 4 percent YTD but in the past three years, it has shot up closer to 1,300 percent.

The board has given the nod to buy back 50 lakh equity shares of Rs 5 each face value, accounting for 3.66 percent of the total equity shares, the company informed the stock exchanges.