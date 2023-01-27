 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global markets extend rally on hopes US will avoid recession

AFP
Jan 27, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST

Investors are also keeping a nervous eye on earnings season, which has thrown up some disappointing figures and downbeat forecasts, including from chip titan Intel.

World stock markets rose further Friday on hopes that the US economy could avoid recession after growing by more than expected in the fourth quarter of last year.

Investors in Asia and Europe tracked a rally on Wall Street fuelled by the figures, while they are now awaiting the release of key inflation data later Friday and then the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision next week.

There is growing hope that the Fed will lift interest rates by just 25 basis points, having slowed its pace of increases last month following four straight bumper hikes aimed at bringing inflation down from multi-decade highs.

The US economy grew 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, exceeding analyst estimates with help from resilient consumer spending.