F&O Manual: Nifty gains but traders expect range-bound movement as day progresses

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 17, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Buying from lower levels and positive global cues helped lift sentiment for domestic equities today.

The market extended its recovery on the March 17 morning but traders were not sure how long would the index would manage to sustain the gains. Most traders anticipate a consolidation as volatility remains high.

At 10.33 am, the Nifty was up 104.80 points, or 0.62 percent, at 17,090.40. Nifty futures also climbed 87.95 points, or 0.5 percent, to 17,135.25.

On the options front, maximum accumulation of put writers was seen at 17,100 and 17,000, which suggests that bulls were trying to sustain the recovery. Among call options, heavy writing was seen at 17,300 followed by 17,100 and 17,200, which indicates that the upside in the market will face multiple hurdles.