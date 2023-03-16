 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Markets

F&O Manual: Momentum to remain weak as volatility runs high

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

The Nifty is seen in a narrow range through the session as momentum remains weak.

The market witnessed high volatility in morning trade on March 16 which saw the Nifty swing between gains and losses. The headline index recovered early losses and was trading 56.20 points or 0.3 percent higher at 17,028.35 at 11.01 am. Nifty futures were also up 45.56 points or 0.3 percent at 17,083.00.

On the options front, maximum accumulation of put writers was seen at 16,800 which suggests it will be a key support level in today's trade. Put writing was also seen across 16,850 and 16,900 strikes.

Among call options, writers were most active at 17,000 as bears attempt to cut short any scope of recovery in the market.