 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Finolex Cables sees Flag pattern breakout with 7% rally, hits 56-month high

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 23, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

Finolex Cables has formed a long bullish candle on the daily charts and traded above the levels hit on February 15.

The prices are continuously hovering near the upper Bollinger band which points towards the rising volatility of the prices.

Finolex Cables was back in demand on February 23 as the stock has decisively broken the last five-day consolidation range, which could be termed as a Flag pattern breakout, and climbed above the high of February 15 when it formed the biggest bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

The stock rallied 6.7 percent on Thursday to Rs 706 on the NSE, the highest trading level since April 26, 2018, at the time of writing this article. It has formed a long bullish candle on the daily charts and traded above the levels hit on February 15.

It touched an intraday high of Rs 714.50 and moved above all key moving averages including the short-term as well as long-term moving averages, with significantly higher volumes. From the previous week, the stock has gained more than 25 percent.

The stock has also broken its downward-sloping resistance trendline, adjoining highs of February 15, 2018 (record high of Rs 757.90) and February 15 this year.