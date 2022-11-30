 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIIs record 3rd highest single-day inflow ever on MSCI rejig

Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) recorded the third highest single-day net inflow into Indian equities at Rs 9,010.41 crore in the last session of November 2022, NSE data available on Bloomberg showed.

The flow was the highest since February 24, 2021, when FIIs recorded highest ever inflow at Rs 28,739.17 crore. The second largest single-day inflow was on April 21, 2015 at Rs 17,488.73 crore.

Analysts were expecting inflows to be high given MSCI India semi-annual resignation became effective from November 30. IIFL Alternative Research earlier in the day estimated an inflow of $582 million (Rs 4,735 crore) due to this.

The inflow usually comes as exchange traded funds and other passive funds tracking an index rebalance their portfolio. This leads to massive buying in stocks that are included and selling in those that are excluded.

Tube Investment, Indian Hotels, Varun Beverages, TVS Motor, Bajaj Holdings and ABB India were among the stocks that were included into MSCI Global Standard Index. Zomato saw an increase in weight.

Meanwhile, 20 stocks saw reduction in their weight in the index that included Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC, TCS, HCL Tech, SBI, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, among others.