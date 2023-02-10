 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIIs invest $840 million in debt so far in 2023: Will the trend continue?

Ravindra Sonavane
Feb 10, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

The interest rate differential and the government’s resolve on fiscal consolidation have attracted investors to bonds.

Foreign investors sold an average $7-8 million every day in the bond market in 2021 and 2022

A policy rate that is at a four-and-a-half-year high seems to have turned foreign investors into net buyers of Indian bonds after a gap of two years.

Foreign investors have bought $840 million worth of Indian bonds so far in 2023, in contrast to being net sellers in 2022 and 2021, data from depositories shows.

While the inflow isn’t much, the change in direction suggests a rekindled interest in local debt. What’s more, the latest policy statement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) indicates to some market participants that one more rate hike is up its sleeve.

The RBI increased the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent on February 8. The rate has been increased by 250 bps since May 2022.