Fear index for stock market hits over one-year low as investor confidence builds up

Chiranjivi Chakraborty
Mumbai / Nov 17, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

An indicator that is often seen as a measure of the amount of fear in the stock market hit its lowest level in more than 14 months earlier this week, hinting at a rise in confidence among investors for positive returns over the coming months.

The India VIX index, maintained by the National Stock Exchange, hit a 14-month low of 12.55 points on November 14, the lowest level since September 21, data available on NSE showed. The index is calculated by looking at the movement in the prices of options contracts of the Nifty 50 index.

The index measures the expected market volatility over the next 30 calendar days, according to the NSE.

The volatility gauge has fallen 83 percent from the record high of 86.63 touched on March 24, 2020, which also marked the bottom for the Covid-19 linked crash in the global stock markets. The India VIX index is down 12 percent after falling 22 percent this year.

The index has declined below the 15 points in recent history had tended to be an omen for sharp drawdowns in equity markets in the subsequent months. In 2021, the volatility gauge fell below 15 in June and started to inch above that level from October just as the Covid-19 rally peaked.

Between October and June 2022, the benchmark equity indices plummeted more than 15 percent and almost threatened to enter the bear market territory. The broader market indices weren’t as lucky as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices plunged more than 25 percent from their record highs.