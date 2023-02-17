 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

F&O Manual: 18,000 a cliffhanger for Nifty; cement stocks solid

Shubham Raj
Feb 17, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST

Among stocks, Ipca Labs, Biocon and AU Small Finance Bank were seeing a short buildup, some of them due to poor December quarter numbers

The market was volatile in the morning trade on February 17 but there were signs of strength as dips were being bought. As of 10.20 am, the Nifty was down 68 points at 17,968.05.

On the options front, 18,000 emerged as the battle zone, with the index struggling to go past the level. Put writers were also creating support for the index at 17,900.

For the Bank Nifty, which was also trading with a relatively larger cut, 41,500 strike was the battle zone, with call writers having an upper hand at that level.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.