Edvenswa Enterprises locked in 5% upper circuit after marquee investor Porinju Veliyath picks up stake

Edvenswa Enterprises' share was locked in a five percent upper circuit at Rs 54.99 on April 13 morning, a day after marquee investor Porinju Veliyath bought a 1.43 percent stake in the company through open market transactions. The stock has surged 22 percent in the past week.

Porinju purchased 1.3 lakh shares in the information technology solutions provider at an average price of Rs 52.18 a share, according to exchange data. The ace investor is known for his picks in the smallcap space and some of his other investments include Orient Bell, Duroply Industries and Shalimar Paints.

However, Anjana Bhutna sold 2.55 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 50.18 a share. Bhutna had also sold 1.4 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 49.01 on April 11, and 3.81 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 40.67 on April 5.

Moneycontrol News