Economic Survey 2023: Lacklustre year for primary markets but SME IPOs encouraging

The Economic Survey 2023 has said that the financial year 2022-23, so far, has been lackluster in terms of fund mobilisation through initial public offerings (IPOs) but the number of small and medium enterprises (SME) rushing to D-Street has been quite encouraging.

Between April and December 2022, around 85 SME companies came out with their public offerings. During the same period, BSE SME IPO index surged close to 73 percent.

"Compared to FY22 (until November 2021), this year, not only did the number of SMEs coming with IPOs almost double, but the total funds raised by them were almost three times the funds raised by them in the same period last year," said the Economic Survey that was tabled in Parliament on January 31.

Moneycontrol News