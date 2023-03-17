Dr Reddy’s shares gain as drugmaker divests nine derma brands for Rs 275 cr

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories climbed higher on March 17 after the company said it signed a deal to sell nine of its non-core brands in the dermatology segment to Eris Lifesciences.

As per the deal, Eris Lifesciences will be assigned the trademark of these brands by Dr Reddy’s for a total consideration of Rs 275 crore.

The divested portfolio generated sales of Rs 60 crore in India according to IQVIA MAT data from December 2022.

However, brokerage firm, ICICIdirect predicts that the deal will not have a significant impact on revenues after the divestment, as the portfolio accounts for less than 1 percent of total sales. The firm also feels that the deal was valued fairly as per industry metrics.

Moneycontrol News