Divi's Labs set for big margin boost but valuations expensive, says MOFSL

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 20, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

The capital expenditure of Rs 2,800 crore incurred at its existing sites would cater to the pharma company’s growth over the next 12-24 months, while the spend at the Kakinada unit would drive growth beyond FY25, the brokerage firm has said

MOFSL has a neutral stance on Divi's Laboratories.

Divi's Laboratories is likely to see a 250-basis point margin expansion over FY23-FY25 on the back of a decline in cost pressures, scaleup of custom synthesis business in contrast media and peptide category as well as sartans and other new molecules in active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL).

The brokerage firm is bullish about Divi's contrast media segment, given the drugmaker's capability of better iodine recovery and limited investment by formulators to manufacture the API. Only a few companies dominate the global market share of iodine-based contrast media formulation providing Divi's with a strong business opportunity in this segment. The company is also working on gadolinium-based compounds to expand its offerings in the contrast media space.

Peptide business

As for the peptide segment, increased developments in changing the delivery mode to oral mode from the traditional intravenous or subcutaneous methods have sparked a renewed interest in the drugs within the segment. "Hence, Divi's strong capability in peptides provides the company with large opportunities in the peptide-based custom synthesis segment," the report said.