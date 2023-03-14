 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems closes with 2.6% gains on debut; hold the stock, say experts

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 14, 2023 / 05:42 PM IST

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems managed to outperform equity benchmarks and closed with 2.6 percent gains on March 14, its first trading day on the bourses.

The stock rebounded above its issue price of Rs 590 after an initial couple of hours of weak trade and managed to hold the same price for the rest of the session. It closed at Rs 605.15 on the BSE, after hitting an intraday high of Rs 615.75 and a low of Rs 557.20, whereas the BSE Sensex lost six-tenth of a percent, continuing a downtrend for the fourth straight session.

Divgi traded with a volume of 3.43 lakh shares on the BSE, while the trading volume on the NSE was 34.14 lakh shares.

Most experts advised holding the auto ancillary company stock given the strong business growth outlook, consistent financial performance, healthy long-term relationship with clients, and reasonable valuation.