 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Dalal Street Week Ahead: 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 25, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

The equity benchmarks settled in the red for third straight week, falling nearly 6 percent from their fresh record highs scaled on December 1

The market further succumbed to the selling pressure and lost 2.5 percent for the week ended December 23, and recorded the biggest weekly loss since June. Weak global cues, fear of recession, anticipation of further policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve, and resurgence of Covid cases across countries weighed on investors.

The equity benchmarks settled in the red for third straight week, falling nearly 6 percent from their fresh record highs scaled on December 1.

The BSE Sensex slipped below the psychologically crucial mark of 60,000. During the week, the 30-share index plunged nearly 1500 points  to close at 59,845. The Nifty50 retreated 462 points to close the week at 17,807. All sectors, barring healthcare, faced severe selling pressure.

The broader markets were also caught in bear trap as the Nifty Midcap 100 index declined nearly 6 percent and Smallcap 100 index dropped more than 8 percent.

Considering the sharp downfall and lack of major global cues due to Christmas & New Year holiday, the market is expected to consolidate in the coming week, with participants focusing on Covid situation. Besides, experts also feel that the upcoming monthly expiry could add to the volatility, experts said.

"The coming week will mark the end of the calendar year and participants will be eyeing core sector data and current account deficit on December 30. Before that, the scheduled derivatives expiry of December month contracts would keep the participants busy," Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research at Religare Broking said.