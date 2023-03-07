 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Why this investment professional bets on renewables and stays bullish on defence stocks

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 07, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

The big trigger in the markets is the way you see how the inflation plays out and if the earnings start looking better, especially the March earnings, when they start coming in the next one or two months.

Santosh Joseph of Refolio Investments

Renewables has to be a global theme because it just cannot be that one country will invest in renewables and the other countries won't. I guess this theme will be more systemic across the board theme, Santosh Joseph, CEO and Founder of Refolio Investments says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Coming to defence, there is a reason to believe that while renewables is a global theme, even defence is a good domestic theme that has a long runway, he said.

Santosh, a financial services professional with over 20 years of experience in asset management, banking and insurance, thinks one of the most important and fundamental headwinds for the government is any significant drop in earnings.

Do you think the recovery in IT stocks may be longer if Fed remains hawkish this calendar year?