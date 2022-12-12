 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Varun Lohchab of HDFC Securities sees midcap, smallcap opportunities in five sunrise sectors

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 12, 2022 / 06:59 AM IST

Some of these stocks have all that an investor can ask for, viz., capital efficiency, visibility of earnings growth, and moderate leverage.

Post the December Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, Varun Lohchab of HDFC Securities expects another 25 basis points (bps) hike in the first half of 2023, taking the repo rate to 6.5 percent.

He believes that compared to the largecap space valuations in pockets of the small and midcap space have moderated due to muted returns over the last one year, making them worth a look.

The Head of Institutional Research with 18 years of experience in Indian equity markets says that India has several promising companies in the small and midcap space, which have all that an investor can ask for, viz., capital efficiency, visibility of earnings growth, and moderate leverage.

Many of these are found in sunrise sectors such as specialty chemicals, capital markets, household appliances, digital lending, and building materials, the equity market specialist told Moneycontrol.

Will 2023 be better for equity markets than 2022?

Thus far, 2023 is being viewed as the year in which developed markets will face a serious demand slowdown. Higher terminal rates are expected to reduce the marginal propensity to consume, which will inevitably trickle down to equity markets worldwide. While most of this has already been priced in, any incremental negative surprises in macro-economic data worldwide is likely to be met with further selloffs.