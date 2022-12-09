 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | This expert believes largecaps have done their bit, it's time for mid, smallcaps to scale their highs

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 09, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

The bond markets are definitely in a kind of a sweet spot right now, many market participants have an opinion that either we are already at the peak of the rate cycle.

Santosh Joseph of Refolio Investments

"It is reasonably fair to think that largecaps have done their bit to take their markets to all-time highs," Santosh Joseph of Refolio Investments says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Joseph believes now is the time for the lower order smallcap and midcap to contribute and punch above their weight to outperform their indices and create their own all-time highs while also contributing meaningfully, in turn making the investors in the mid and small a cap good return for their money.

The Founder of Refolio Investments and a financial services professional with over 20 years of experience in asset management, banking and insurance feels the bond markets are definitely in a kind of a sweet spot right now.

"For a discerning investor the risk-reward opportunity is very compelling right now and I think bond markets are back to where they were about two and a half or three years ago in terms of nice opportunity to enter," Santosh says.

Your thoughts on RBI monetary policy decision.

With the recent Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) just done, one thing is clear that this hike was what many market people were coming to a consensus with and that is exactly what happened: a 35 Basis hike. This leads us to believe that inflation is showing signs of coming under control and even the central bankers are in a sense satisfied with the measures so far.