 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice: This CIO recommends these 4 sectors in case of further market correction

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 17, 2023 / 07:23 AM IST

"In case of a correction, investors should focus on sectors/ themes which are likely to have reasonable steadiness on earnings front."

"Indian market is likely to be rangebound given that the valuations have corrected to fair range compared to historical long term trend," Harsha Upadhyaya, President & Chief Investment Officer - Equity at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company told Moneycontrol in an interview.

However, he feels Indian valuations are still at a significant premium to other competing economies. Any visibility on earnings improvement due to expected commodity cost inflation will provide positive momentum to the market, he believes.

Upadhyaya, who has over two decades of experience across equity research and fund management, advised investors should watch out for opportunities in sectors such as banking, auto, cement and industrials in case of further market correction. Edited excerpts:

Has the US Fed's terminal rate increased to 6 percent now, against 5 percent earlier? Do you think the aggressive policy tightening by Fed is unlikely going ahead given the recent mixed jobs data?