Daily Voice | This CIO pitches for capital gains tax structure rationalisation in Budget 2023

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 05, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST

The Indian economy is relatively better placed than peers and advanced economies. In the near term, returns maybe moderate in India due to relatively higher valuations, global growth slowdown (or even recession) and some domestic slowdown as well.

Sampath Reddy

Under the export-oriented segment, "pharma and IT are among the preferred sectors now," Sampath Reddy of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Even though there are concerns on global recession and a cloudy earnings outlook, valuations are now starting to look reasonable / attractive in pharma and IT sectors, especially after the underperformance in the previous calendar year, he feels.

With market participants and some government officials indicating divergence in capital gain tax between different asset classes, the Chief Investment Officer expects that there may be some announcements on rationalization or harmonization in the capital gains tax structure.

Reddy with more than two decades of experience in managing assets feels that market performance in 2023 may remain be stock-selective, so a bottom-up approach will be useful for investors.

2022 was quite a narrow market in India, with a handful of stocks contributing the bulk of the headline indices gains, and the broader markets being weak.

Is it really a great time to build quality portfolio with 2-3 years perspective to create strong wealth?