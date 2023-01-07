 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This CIO is bullish on these 3 sectors in 2023 and has contrarian positive view on metals

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 07, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

IT & Pharma both the export-oriented sectors are likely to provide good investment opportunity in second half of 2023.

Niraj Kumar is the Chief Investment Officer at Future Generali Life Insurance India

"We expect equity markets to deliver early double digit returns in 2023 aided by strong earnings momentum, domestic liquidity (healthy monthly SIP run rate of $1.5 billion) & pick up in CAPEX cycle," Niraj Kumar of Future Generali India Life Insurance Company told Moneycontrol in an interview.

With Union Budget 2023 slated to catalyse the infrastructure & private CAPEX while spurring domestic demand in the pre-election year, the Chief Investment Officer remains positive about domestic oriented sectors such as BFSI, cement & infrastructure, while having a contrarian positive view on metals, which is likely to be a prime beneficiary from China’s reopening post COVID.

Being in the investment management arena for more than 2 decades, Niraj believes IT & Pharma both the export-oriented sectors are likely to provide good investment opportunity in second half of 2023. Edited excerpts:

What reforms do you expect FM Nirmala Sitharaman to announce in the Union Budget 2023?

Given the current challenging backdrop of an impending global growth slowdown, Union Budget 2023 assumes greater significance for the government, as it is vested with the task of delivering a practical budget striking a fine balance between achieving fiscal consolidation and meeting the usual pre-election budget expectations of announcing populist measures.

With the Monetary policy at the fag end of the tightening path, the baton obviously lies on the fiscal policy to deliver a balanced growth-oriented budget. The government is indeed posed with an onerous task of fiscal consolidation amidst the murky global economic backdrop due to the spectre of recession, with high inflation and sharp rate hikes in advanced countries in the midst of geopolitical issues. Thus, we believe fiscal prudence would be the chosen one over fiscal profligacy and that government will stick to its consolidation in a gradual manner amidst a credible medium-term framework.